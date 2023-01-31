Shimla hoteliers cry foul over 10% increase in water tariff

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 30

The recent hike in water tariff by the state government has not gone down well with hoteliers in the city.

Tourism Industry Stakeholders’ Association members have rued that hoteliers have been charged the highest water tariff in the state. The Shimla Municipal Corporation, via a notification issued on Friday, had announced a 10 per cent hike in existing water tariff after a gap of three years.

Mohinder Seth, president of the association said, “This increase in water tariff would prove to be back-breaking for more than 300 hoteliers in Shimla. This hike would add to the financial burden of hotel industry. Shimla is the only city in the state where the highest water rate is charged by creating a separate category for hotel consumers. In all other cities and tourism destinations in the state, water rates are quite less as compare to Shimla.”

Seth added, “Currently the occupancy of hotels is decreasing day by day. The expenses of hotels are increasing and there is decrease in hotel occupancy. This is the reason that the hoteliers are unable to pay taxes and water bills on time due to which the arrears are mounting. Running the business has become difficult.”

The president of the association further said, “Garbage fees and property tax are taken from the hoteliers which is way above than the commercial rate. The hotel industry provides maximum employment. If the recent hike on water tariff is not revoked then we will bring the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister and request him that water tariff, garbage fee and property tax being collected from hotels be rationalised so that the hotel industry can survive and overcome losses.”

