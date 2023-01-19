 Shimla ice-skating rink losing sheen due to vagaries of weather : The Tribune India

Shimla ice-skating rink losing sheen due to vagaries of weather

Sessions at ice-skating rink are being affected adversely due to erratic weather conditions.



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 18

Established during the British rule in 1920, Asia’s probably largest ice-skating rink in Shimla has started losing its sheen gradually probably due to global warming impact.

Owing to fluctuations in weather conditions, ice skating sessions at the century-old Shimla ice-skating rink are being affected over the past two decades. The weather is no longer as conducive for ice freezing (clear sky with 0-degree temperature and timely snowfall) at the rink thereby affecting the sessions adversely.

The data procured reveals that until the year 2,000, more than 100 plus sessions (between November and February) used to take place every winter which have now come down to below 50 sessions now. In fact, only 11 sessions took place in the year 2016-2017.

Pankaj Prabhakar, oraganising secretary, Shimla Ice-Skating Club, said, “Clear sky, low temperature and timely snowfall are main pre-requisites that pave way for conducive weather required for ice-freezing at the rink so that sessions can take place unhindered. But weather has changed completely now. Unlike previous season, there was barely any snowfall this season (mild snowfall once so far) so only 32 sessions could take place in 2022-2023 so far. Deforestation around the ice-skating rink and over-construction have also affected the temperature levels adversely here. Now sun rays easily pierce through the scarce tree-cover causing meltdown of ice on the rink.”

Prabhakar added, “There was adequate snowfall during the last season 2021-2022. So, we could hold 52 sessions. Prior to that in 2020-2021 season, we could manage 82 sessions. But in 2016-17 season, we could barely manage to hold only 11 sessions. In 2013-14, we organized 28 sessions. There have been fluctuations in weather in terms of low snowfall and variations in temperature level which have affected sessions adversely in past two decades or so. Owing to erratic weather, melting of ice at the rink has become a matter of grave concern for all of us which can be attributed to climate change.”

Sources said that ice-skating rink in Shimla is at the mercy of weather (weather-dependent). There were plans to turn it into an all-weather ice-skating rink but successive governments and its leaders had given just verbal assurances without taking any concrete action to materialise them. Even an estimated budget of Rs 30 crores was also prepared but no headway was made. The aim, the sources said, is to achieve 100 sessions every season but owing to change in weather conditions, even if we manage to cross just above 50 session that’s considered sufficient now.

Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla said, “Snowfall has been low or erratic in the past two decades. Fluctuations and increased minimum temperature levels can be attributed to impacts of global warming. Variability in extreme weather conditions started manifesting itself after 1994. Until then snowfall used be good (adequate and in regular intervals) and on time every season. From thereon, there has been fluctuations in pattern of snowfall. It has been erratic, either it has been quite less or excessive in between. It’s not on time as well in past two decades; either snowfall is early or late.”

Dwindling sessions

  • Data reveals that until 2,000, over 100 plus sessions used to take place every winter (between November and February)
  • These have now come down to below 50 sessions now
  • Only 11 sessions took place in the year 2016-2017
  • With barely any snowfall this season, only 32 sessions could take place in 2022-2023 so far

