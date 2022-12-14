Shimla: Ice-skating to start from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

Ice-skating will start from tomorrow at the Shimla Ice Skating Club. Club officials conducted trials on Tuesday to assess whether the ice was firm enough for skating, and found it satisfactory. “The ice is still not as thick as we would have liked but it’s good enough to start the skating sessions. We will start the sessions from tomorrow morning,” said club’s organising secretary Pankaj Prabhakar. “The ice would get thicker and better for skating over the next few days,” he said.

The club has decided to start ice-skating only in the morning session, from 8 am to 10 am, in view of the higher temperatures during the day. “Skaters will have to wait for a few more days for evening sessions as the day temperatures are still high. Once the day temperatures go down, the rink will be ready for evening session as well,” he said.

The club charges Rs 1,800 as membership fee and Rs 1,200 as skating charges in under-16 category for full season. For the over-16 category, the membership fee is Rs 3,000 and skating charges are Rs 1,500. For those who want to pay session wise, the ticket per session is Rs 300.

