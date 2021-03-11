Shimla: IG, Armed Police and Training, shifted

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

The IG, Armed Police and Training, JP Singh has been replaced and posted as IG Police Appeals Tribunal and Reforms. ADGP (law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi has been given the additional charge of armed police and training.

Though the police top brass is tightlipped about the orders issued by the Governor, sources said that it is fallout of the police recruitment scam.

The DGP has proceeded on leave. He said he had applied for leave two months back to visit Tirupati.

#Shimla