Shimla, Kullu most exposed to landslide risk, reveals AI study

An artificial intelligence-based assessment by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has revealed sharp differences in the exposure of buildings to landslide-prone areas across Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla and Kullu emerging among the districts with the highest levels of built-up exposure.

The study found that around 35 per cent of buildings in Shimla and 30 per cent in Kullu are located within areas identified as susceptible to landslides. Mandi recorded building exposure of about 22 per cent, followed by Solan at 21 per cent.

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The assessment was carried out by IIT-Mandi researchers Ankit Singh, Nitesh Dhiman, Kirti Kumar Mahanta and Dericks P Shukla, Professor of Remote Sensing at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

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The researchers used machine-learning-based Landslide Susceptibility Maps (LSMs) to assess the likelihood of landslides across the state. Three artificial intelligence models — Random Forest (RF), Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Multilayer Perceptron (MLP) — were employed to classify areas according to their varying levels of landslide susceptibility. The results were then integrated with building-location data to determine the extent of exposure.

The findings assume particular importance in densely settled hill districts, where urban expansion and infrastructure development frequently extend onto steep and geologically sensitive slopes. Construction in or near unstable terrain can increase the potential impact of landslides on people, buildings and critical infrastructure.

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The researchers noted that combining building data with susceptibility maps offers a more practical picture of risk than susceptibility mapping alone. While a conventional susceptibility map identifies areas where landslides are more likely, overlaying it with building locations helps establish where the hazard could directly affect the built environment.

The assessment also revealed significant variations across the state. More than 90 per cent of buildings in Una, Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti were found to be outside the identified landslide-risk zones, indicating that the presence of susceptible terrain does not automatically translate into high exposure of buildings.

Interestingly, Kangra and Kinnaur, despite experiencing frequent landslides, recorded comparatively lower building exposure. About 5 per cent of buildings in Kangra and 14 per cent in Kinnaur were identified as exposed. The researchers suggested that many landslides in these districts occur in non-built-up or sparsely populated areas.

The study could have important implications for urban planning and disaster management. District-level exposure assessments can help authorities prioritise slope-stability measures, land-use regulation, preparedness and targeted mitigation.

With landslides posing a persistent challenge to development in the Himalayan region, the researchers said integrating AI-driven susceptibility modelling with building datasets could help shift disaster-risk assessment from simply identifying hazardous terrain to determining where communities and infrastructure are most likely to be affected.