Shimla man arrested for assaulting minor girl

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl with stones in Shimla, leaving her seriously injured.

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Madan Thakur (25) is a resident of Dhalli here.

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According to police, on April 21, the girl, who was on her way home from school, was stopped by the accused in Sanjauli area. He assaulted her with stones, following which she received injuries in the head and face. The accused fled the scene.

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She was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College, where she is undergoing treatment.

A case was registered under Sections 109, 64, 62, 78, 126(2) and 115(2) of the BNS.

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SSP Gaurav Singh said an investigation is on.