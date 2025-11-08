Shimla man arrested for luring minor, marrying her and fathering daughter; booked for child marriage and rape

A man has been booked for manipulating a minor girl into marriage and rape in Shimla district.

As per the complaint filed by the Supervisor of the Directorate of Women and Child Development, it was alleged that the accused, Karan Kumar (22), a resident of Junga Tehsil, Shimla, had lured a minor (17) into marriage back in 2023, and they also have a daughter.

The incident came to light when the department, in September 2024, received a letter requesting an inquiry into the marriage of a minor girl.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had manipulated the girl into marriage.

Taking prompt action, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and initiated an investigation.