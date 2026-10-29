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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla man killed as car collides head-on with Army crane near Waknaghat

Shimla man killed as car collides head-on with Army crane near Waknaghat

Tata Motors sales executive was taking new Tiago for delivery when car crossed median on Solan-Shimla highway

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:14 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A Shimla resident was killed after the Tata Tiago car he was driving lost control, crossed the median and collided head-on with an oncoming Army crane at Waknaghat on the Solan-Shimla highway.
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A Shimla resident was killed after the Tata Tiago car he was driving lost control, crossed the median and collided head-on with an oncoming Army crane at Waknaghat on the Solan-Shimla highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Arpan, sustained severe injuries and was trapped inside the mangled car. Army personnel managed to pull him out after considerable effort. He was being taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

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Arpan worked as a sales executive with Tata Motors and was driving the new Tiago from Solan for delivery to a customer when the accident occurred.

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The collision severely damaged the car and temporarily disrupted traffic on the four-lane stretch of National Highway 5.

Additional SP Solan Ramesh Sharma confirmed the death. He said the cause of the accident was being ascertained, though rash and negligent driving was suspected.

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