Shimla, Mandi, Dharamsala emerge cybercrime hotspots

Cybercrime has emerged as a growing threat in Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla, Mandi and Dharamsala accounting for a significant share of all reported cases and victims.

According to the police data, 48 cybercrime cases have been registered at the three Range Level Cyber Crime Police Stations in Shimla, Mandi and Dharamsala this year so far. Shimla has recorded the highest number of 19 cases, followed by Mandi (15) and Dharamsala (14).

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Superintendent of Police (Cybercrime) Amit Yadav says that the maximum number of cybercrime complaints are being received from these three areas. He adds that victims in Shimla (12), Kangra (10) and Mandi (9) also account for a substantial share of reported cases in the state.

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The police says that cybercriminals are increasingly employing various methods to target people. The methods adopted include AI-generated phishing emails and messages, fake investment platforms promising high returns, fraudulent job and work-from-home offers, scams through WhatsApp and Telegram, UPI and QR-code frauds, OTP theft, account takeovers and social media impersonation.

Yadav says that the state police have established dedicated Cyber Crime Police Stations and cyber cells to tackle the growing threat. Awareness programmes are also being conducted in educational institutions and rural areas, while advisories on emerging cybercrime trends are regularly issued through social media platforms.

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The police have urged people to remain cautious and never share OTPs, PINs or passwords with anyone. Citizens have also been advised to verify links before clicking on them and not to respond to urgent payment requests without independent confirmation.

Other precautions include enabling two-factor authentication, using strong and unique passwords, keeping devices and software updated and avoiding public Wi-Fi for financial transactions.

The police say that timely reporting can help prevent further financial losses. People, who fall victim to cyber frauds, have been advised to immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 and report the incident without delay.

As cybercriminals are increasingly using sophisticated digital tools and social-engineering techniques, the police have stressed that awareness and quick reporting remain key to limiting the impact of online frauds.