DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla-Mandi road reopened for light vehicles

Shimla-Mandi road reopened for light vehicles

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Shimla-Mandi road that was blocked after its big portion sank into the Sutlej in the Sunni was opened for light vehicles today.

Advertisement

The road had sunk a few days ago due to which only 1.5 metre wide portion was left, affecting connectivity between Sunni and Tattapani. Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh had also visited the area and directed the officials concerned to expedite the restoration work.

The teams of the district administration and the Public Work Department had initiated the restoration work and opened the road for light motor vehicles.

Advertisement

Heavy rain is set to continue across the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the state till August 25. Light to moderate rain will continue to occur at most places, besides a few spells of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places and light to moderate rain at many places during the past 24 hours. Jubberhatti in Shimla district received the highest of 73 mm of rain, followed by Bhuntar (44.8mm), Bilaspur (40.2 mm), Shimla (38 mm), Kufri (21.2 mm), Kangra (18.2 mm), Dharamsala (9.5 mm), Una (7.2 mm), Palampur (6 mm) and Manali (1.4 mm).

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts