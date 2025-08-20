Shimla-Mandi road reopened for light vehicles

The Shimla-Mandi road that was blocked after its big portion sank into the Sutlej in the Sunni was opened for light vehicles today.

Advertisement

The road had sunk a few days ago due to which only 1.5 metre wide portion was left, affecting connectivity between Sunni and Tattapani. Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh had also visited the area and directed the officials concerned to expedite the restoration work.

The teams of the district administration and the Public Work Department had initiated the restoration work and opened the road for light motor vehicles.

Advertisement

Heavy rain is set to continue across the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the state till August 25. Light to moderate rain will continue to occur at most places, besides a few spells of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places and light to moderate rain at many places during the past 24 hours. Jubberhatti in Shimla district received the highest of 73 mm of rain, followed by Bhuntar (44.8mm), Bilaspur (40.2 mm), Shimla (38 mm), Kufri (21.2 mm), Kangra (18.2 mm), Dharamsala (9.5 mm), Una (7.2 mm), Palampur (6 mm) and Manali (1.4 mm).