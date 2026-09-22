Shimla Mayor directs officials to identify land for housing aggressive dogs within a week

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to identify suitable land for a designated dog shelter within a week to house aggressive and ferocious dogs.

Mayor Surender Chauhan has directed Municipal Commissioner Sachin Kanwal and Additional Commissioner Bhuwan Sharma to find suitable land, preferably at Tutikandi or Bharyal, for the dog shelter. The move is aimed at facilitating an intensive drive to capture aggressive dogs across the state capital.

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The corporation will also provide an incentive of Rs 200 to Rs 300 per dog to people for catching aggressive dogs. Besides, it will organise a mass sterilisation and vaccination campaign from October 3.

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Chauhan said the corporation was deeply concerned about the issue. He said the corporation had land at Bharyal and was also planning to expand its existing dog shelter at Tutikandi at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. Therefore, these areas were being considered on priority.

“The corporation will also urge the Animal Husbandry Department to allow it to conduct operations for community dogs on its premises near the lift. It is also the equal responsibility of the department and we will urge it to take action in this matter,” he said.

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He also appealed to feed community dogs at designated feeding zones established by the corporation across the city.

The Mayor warned that feeding dogs at places other than designated feeding zones would be dealt with strictly and hefty fines would be imposed on offenders. He also encouraged people to immediately share videos and photographs of anyone found feeding dogs at public places.

He said the dog population within the corporation’s jurisdiction had increased as many dogs came to the city from adjoining areas. According to him, there are more than 3,000 dogs in the city, of which around 800 were sterilised last year.