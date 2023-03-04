Shimla MC Budget may propose green fee on tourist vehicles

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, March 3

The Budget of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is likely to be presented in next two weeks. The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor present the Budget of the SMC every year.

The term of the last SMC body had ended in June 2022 but elections could not conducted as the matter of ward delimitation was pending in the High Court of Himachal. As there were no Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the state government had appointed Deputy Commissioner as the administrator of the SMC.

Besides announcing development works in the city, the Budget is likely to reintroduce a green fee on tourist vehicles entering Shimla city and a cess on liquor and electricity to increase the income of the SMC. Measures for the recovery of mounting arrears of property tax and garbage fee may also be announced.

Ashish Kohli, Municipal Commissioner, says, “The Budget may introduce measures for increasing the income of the SMC and announce developmental works in the city. A green fee introduced a few years ago was discontinued later for some reason. We are planning to reintroduce the green fee on tourist vehicles and the income generated from it will be utilised for developmental works in the city.”

The SMC will prepare the Budget draft and hand it over to the administrator, who will scrutinise it and get any necessary changes made before the final draft is readied.

Sources in the SMC say unlike last year when the Assembly elections were held, there is no likelihood of a populist Budget. The SMC, as directed by the government, will bring in a slew of measures for development and increasing its income. They add that the proposals to reintroduce a green fee on tourist vehicles entering the city and a cess on liquor and electricity are still under discussion.

Measures for the recovery of outstanding dues, including of property tax and garbage fee, to the tune of crores of rupees are likely to be proposed in the Budget. The SMC elections may also be held next month so the Budget may introduce measures to increase its income.

However, any announcement entailing extra burden on city residents is unlikely. The final voter list for the SMC elections will be published on March 31 after the announcement of the poll schedule.