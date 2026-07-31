Shimla MC councillors question routing of property tax revenue to Urban Development Department

Municipal Corporation of Shimla councillors on Friday lodged a protest when they learnt that payments made through the UPYOG portal would be credited directly to the bank account of the Urban Development Department. Although the Municipal Corporation is at present receiving the property tax revenue, the portal provides for the funds to be routed to the Urban Development Department in the future.

Advertisement

At the monthly meeting of the House, the councillors said that property tax was the Municipal Corporation’s biggest source of revenue. “And if this revenue is diverted, the civic body’s financial autonomy will be severely undermined, making it difficult for it to function effectively,” they added.

Advertisement

The House passed a resolution seeking to retain property tax payments with the Municipal Corporation. The resolution would now be sent to the state government for consideration.

Advertisement

The councillors also raised the issue of land allotment to Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) and said that the Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution in 2025 that its land would be transferred to the SJPNL.