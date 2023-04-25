 Shimla MC Elections: Rainwater drainage, parking, traffic key issues in Vikasnagar : The Tribune India

Shimla MC Elections: Rainwater drainage, parking, traffic key issues in Vikasnagar

Candidates list their priorities

Rachana Bhardwaj (Congress), Rama Kumari (BJP), Sonam Panwar (AAP)



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, April 24

Traffic jams, poor road connectivity, insufficient parking space and absence of proper rainwater drainage system are among various issues plaguing the Vikasnagar area situated in ward number 29 of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Residents complain that although many development works were carried out in the past five years, a number of basic problems were not addressed by the corporation.

Ravi, a resident of the Vikasnagar area, rued: “Owing to absence of proper rainwater drainage system, water accumulates near the houses after heavy rain. Also, there is parking problem in the ward.”

Shankar, another resident, said, “There are areas in the ward where there is no road connectivity. So, the residents have to suffer during medical emergencies as ambulances are not able to reach there. Traffic must be regulated properly on the inner roads as snarl-ups are a common sight near the main market area and elsewhere.”

There are more than 4,100 voters in a ward where an independent candidate, Rachna Bhardwaj, won during the 2017 elections. This time, Bhardwaj is contesting the election on a Congress ticket, the BJP has fielded Rama Kumari and Sonam Panwar is fighting on an AAP ticket. With just a week left for the municipal polls (to be held on May 2), the candidates shared with The Tribune the list of works they would be carrying out if they win.

Bhardwaj said, “We have built parking lots and installed lifts for the convenience of the residents of the ward. Separate vendor zones have been allotted and narrow roads have been widened. A rain shelter and a park have been built. We will work more on the parking problem and install an improved drainage system in the ward.”

Kumari, the BJP candidate, said, “Many of the development works were carried out under the Smart City mission which materialised owing to the Central Government’s efforts and not by the Congress as has been claimed by them. We will take suggestions from people living in the ward for a better drainage system. We will also improve the road connectivity so that ambulances can reach every corner of the ward.”

“One-way traffic system would be implemented so that the commuters do not have to face inconvenience due to traffic jams on the inner roads. The dispensary in the ward would be upgraded to a Primary Health Centre with better medical services. Water from ‘bawdis’ would also be stored in tanks for use,” added Kumari.

AAP candidate Sonam Panwar said, “There are no public taps in the ward. We will install taps in public places so that commuters can avail the facility. We will also ensure that the residents are not forced to pay heavy water bills and reduce these by 50 per cent. Measures would be taken tackle stray animals and dogs menace in the ward.”

