Shimla MC elections to be held on May 2

Shimla, April 3
The elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation will be held on May 2. The State Election Commission notified the election programme for conducting the Shimla MC elections here today.
The elections are due since June 18 last year, but the commission could not conduct these due to various legal battles over the delimitation of wards done by the previous government.
Poll programme
April 13, 17, 18: Filing of nomination papers
April 19: Scrutiny of nomination papers
April 21: Withdrawal of candidature
April 21: Publication of candidates’ list
May 2: Polling (8 am to 4 pm)
May 4: Counting of votes and declaration of results
The nomination process will start from April 13 and the election process will be completed by May 6. The polling will be held on May 2 and the counting of votes and the announcement of results will be done on May 4.
The final electoral rolls for the poll will be published on April 6. As per the press note issued by the State Election Commission, all claims and objections have been disposed of by the revising authorities and only three appeals have been filed before Sub-Divisional Officer, Shimla (Urban)-cum-Electoral Registration Officer.
The commission said the electoral rolls prepared with January 1, 2023, as qualifying date and fixed for the final publication on April 6 would be used for conducting the elections.
“However, any eligible elector with January 1, 2023, as qualifying date can apply to the Electoral Registration Officer for the inclusion of his/her name in the electoral rolls by paying Rs 50,” the press note added. The application should be received by the authorities concerned not later than eight days before the last date fixed for filing the nomination papers.
The commission has also issued election programme for the conduct of bypolls to fill casual vacancies in Palampur Municipal Corporation (Ward No. 2), Nerchowk Municipal Council (Ward No. 9), Rajgarh Nagar Panchayat (Ward No. 6) and the Jawali Nagar Panchayat (Ward No. 6). The model code of conduct has also come into force with immediate effect.
