Shimla MC gets four garbage compactors

Shimla, October 2

Four garbage compactors procured under the Shimla Smart City project for Rs 1.40 crore were provided to the local Municipal Corporation today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged-off the compactors on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at Chaura Maidan here.

CM Sukhu said, “Each of these compactors have a capacity of 14 cubic metres and an transport 11 tonnes to 12 tonnes of waste to the garbage processing plant at Bhariyal on the outskirts of Shimla city in one trip. This efficient operation not only improves waste management but also reduces transportation cost.”

He said, “We are working with dedication to realise Bapu ji's vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future for Shimla and its citizens. These compactors will play a pivotal role in achieving that vision.”

