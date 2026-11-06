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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla MC imposes Rs 11L fine for axing of 110 trees on private land

Shimla MC imposes Rs 11L fine for axing of 110 trees on private land

First such hefty penalty imposed in Panthaghati

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:21 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Shimla Municipal Corporation office. File photo
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The Shimla Municipal Corporation has slapped a fine of Rs 11 lakh on a person for cutting down over 100 trees on his private land on the pretext of clearing the plot. This is the first time that such a hefty fine has been imposed for axing trees in the Panthaghati area of Shimla. The hearing in the case was going on in the Municipal Commissioner’s court.

The court of Bhuwan Sharma, Additional Commissioner, Shimla MC, had taken the action recently. During hearing, officials of the Forest Department stated that the accused had chopped down over 110 trees. They added that while most of the trees were small, around 25 of them were large in size. Also, the accused was not able to present any document regarding permission to axe the trees. The court observed that the land owner cut down the trees without taking permission from a competent authority, so he was liable to pay the fine, even if the trees were on his private land.

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As per the corporation, it is mandatory to take the permission of the Forest Department to axe green trees even if they are on private land. The permission of the Municipal Corporation is also required to axe even dangerous trees by submitting a request to its Tree Authority Committee.

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Sharma said that the corporation had received several complaints regarding illegal cutting of trees in the city. He added that taking prompt action, the corporation had imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on the offenders. He added that axing trees, especially green ones, was prohibited. Therefore, the permission of the authority concerned was required to avoid fine.

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