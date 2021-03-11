Shimla MC poll: EC in race against time

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, May 3
The state Election Commission is in a race against time to hold the Shimla MC elections before June 18, the date on which the term of the House will end.
May be held with Assembly poll
If the elections are delayed, these may be held with the Assembly elections due towards the end of the year. — A political observer
With a petition challenging delimitation in five wards yet to be decided in the High Court, the chances of holding elections on schedule are getting bleaker by the day. “In the normal course, it takes at least two months to conduct the elections. Around a month or so will be required to prepare the final voter list and roughly 2-3 three weeks for the process like nominations, scrutiny, campaigning, etc. The time is running out for the commission,” said an official, who is well-versed with the working of the commission.
The election process came to a halt on March 15 when Nabha councillor Simi Nanda approached the High Court, challenging the delimitation of wards and the court ordered “status quo” till further orders. Even as the matter is being heard, the commission had submitted an application in the court asking if it could carry out the election-related work in 36 wards from where no one had approached the court. The petitioner, however, objected to the submission. “This could deprive the representatives of the five wards involved in litigation from participating in the election process and becoming Mayor or Deputy Mayor,” said Simi Nanda.
With the verdict yet to come, political parties are factoring in the possibility of delayed elections in their plans.
“If the elections are delayed, these may be held with the Assembly elections due towards the end of the year,” said a political observer.
