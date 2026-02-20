Shimla MC presents Rs 688-crore budget for 2026-27

Shimla municipal corporation mayor Surinder Chauhan on Friday presented a Rs 688.02 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, focusing on strengthening permanent revenue sources, reducing dependency on grants, increasing income of the corporation through its assets, prioritising cleanliness, public health, environmental protection, and ensuring targeted social security for the urban poor, women, youth, and senior citizens.

Advertisement

However, this year’s budget is three times more than what was presented last year. For FY 2025-26, the mayor had presented a Rs 188.35 crores budget. This is the third budget that has been presented by Surinder Chauhan after he became mayor of the corporation back in 2023.

Advertisement

Highlighting the priorities for the FY 2026-27, Chauhan announced construction of a wellness centre at Kachhighati for Rs 66 crore, construction of 72 staff quarters at Boileauganj for Rs 34 crore, construction of residential flats for Rs 200 crore, development of a multi-purpose modern complex at Rs 140 crore, installation of 1,000 solar street lights across the town, establishment of a 2 Megawatt (mw) solar power plant in Bharyal and implementation of e-Nigam.

Advertisement

He also said extensive efforts have been made by the corporation to make the town clean and green. “In FY 2025-26, about 10,000 saplings were planted across the town, and the target is to plant more than 10,000 saplings in the town in FY 2026-27,” he said.

Talking about the financial condition of the corporation, the mayor said in the current FY (April 1, 2025- December 31, 2025), the corporation’s total income stood at Rs 143.50 crore, while total expenditure stood at Rs 143.69 crores. He said so far, the corporation has received Rs 60.56 crores from its revenue sources.

Advertisement

“The corporation has also received Rs 33.32 crore as a development grant. Additionally, the corporation has received a capital income of Rs 49.62 crore in the form of grants. Corporation resources are limited; therefore, there is a need to enhance its revenue by taking collective decisions,” he said.

The budget was passed after the approval of the councilors following discussions. However, BJP councillors, who had earlier walked out of the proceedings, were not present during the entire session, and the budget was passed in their absence.

Congress hails budget as ‘historic’, BJP calls it ‘disappointing’

Congress councillors lauded the budget, terming it a historic and visionary document that will prove to be great for overall development in the town.

Meanwhile, BJP councillors have termed the budget as disappointing, stating that the budget is invalid as the Mayor is not authorized to present the document as his extension is yet to be notified.

Other priorities announced in the budget

Installation of CCTV cameras in the wards.

Installation of Food Vans at 26 locations.

Laying of underground duct from Chotta Shimla to Chaura Maidan.

Constructing Cycle stands at multiple locations.