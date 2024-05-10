Shimla MC starts tarring of link roads

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has started the tarring work on all the link roads of the town for the convenience of locals and tourists.

While the work in main areas of the town, including Mall Road to Raj Bhawan, Forest Road, Nav Bahar Road and Khalini has been completed, tarring of roads in Kuftadhar and other areas of the town is yet to be taken up.

Every year, the tarring work on roads in the town is initiated during the summer season as it is a favourable time for this.

The tarring of roads is generally carried out from March to June. However, this year the start of the work was delayed due to the implementation of the model code of conduct in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite having broken his foot, Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surender Chauhan is visiting the tarring work sites to inspect the progress.

Chauhan said the tarring work on several link roads across the town was pending since last year for which tenders were floated and now the work was underway.

He said the corporation had sought the permission of the Election Commission for the tarring work on the roads. A reply from the EC was expected, he added.

Telecom firms start fixing low-hanging wires

Telecom and cable companies in the town have started fixing low-hanging wires, which had become a nuisance for residents.

The action was taken after the Shimla Municipal Corporation handed a notice to the companies to remove the low-hanging wires across the town within one week.

The corporation had warned it would remove the wires itself if the companies concerned failed to do so within the given timeframe.

