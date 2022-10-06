Shimla MC to allot yellow line parking lots to public

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

Shimla Municipal Corporation will now offer yellow line parking slots on its roads on the ‘first come, first served’ basis to the residents. The MC has taken this decision after the repeated tenders it floated to lease out the parking slots to contractors failed to draw any response.

“We have received no response from the contractors despite inviting bids several times. Now, we will offer these slots directly to the interested residents,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

The MC has identified 1,342 parking slots on its roads, where vehicles could be parked without disrupting the flow of traffic. At the identified spots, a yellow line is drawn and the vehicles could be parked behind the line. “We have already started receiving the applications, and we will start allotting the slots shortly,” said Kohli.

“In case we get more applications than the number of slots available at a particular point, we will have a draw of lots to decide who gets the slot,” said the Commissioner.

He further said that the residents using the parking slot will have to pay Rs 800 per month. “The parking charges for the yellow line parking slot had been approved by the MC House. The same charges will stay applicable,” he said.

The MC had floated tenders several times to get the contractors manage the yellow line parking slots. In the last tender, the MC had even cut down the reserve price and increased the number of zones where these slots were to make the deal more viable. Yet, no contractor showed any response.

Meanwhile, the MC has around 700 parking slots on the Circular Road and the Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass. “We have floated tenders for these parking slots too, but we haven’t received any response so far. We will, however, invite float tenders for these slots one more time,” said Kohli. “In case the contractors show no interest, we may offer these too directly to the public,” said Kohli.

