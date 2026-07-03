Shimla MC to begin recruitment drive to fill 464 vacant posts

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), which is facing a significant staff shortage, will soon initiate the recruitment process to fill 464 vacant posts, Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri announced during the corporation’s monthly General House meeting.

Advertisement

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Surinder Chauhan, was informed that the corporation currently has 464 category-wise vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 1,083 posts, comprising 948 category-wise posts and 135 personal posts.

Advertisement

The issue was raised by Nabha ward councillor Simi Nanda, who sought details of the vacant positions. In response, Attri said the matter had already been taken up with the Director, Urban Development. Under a state government notification issued on August 23, 2023, the Director is responsible for conducting the recruitment process. He added that appointments would commence once the state government grants the necessary approval.

Advertisement

The General House also approved a proposal to regularise the services of daily wage workers, contingent-paid employees and contractual staff employed by the corporation.