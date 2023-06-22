Shimla MC to discuss property tax hike, defunct streetlights

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 21

The non-functional streetlights and hike in property tax are likely to be the major issues to be discussed during the second House meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), scheduled to be held on June 28.

The MC will also announce five committees — Finance Contract and Planning Committee, Social Justice Committee, Tax Assessment Committee, Tree Authority Committee and General Functions Committee — selected through consensus during the meeting.

Councillors from different wards had raised the issue of non-functional streetlights in the previous house meeting. They had said that streetlights installed in a majority of the wards in the city had not been working for a long time.

They said that no sincere efforts were made by the MC or the Power Department to repair them. Though it is nearly a month since the issue was brought up in the previous meeting, nothing has been done so far.

During the previous term of the Shimla MC, it was decided that 1,000 streetlights would be installed in the city, but no concrete steps were taken to install them. The Electricity Department had erected 500 poles but streetlights were not installed on them.

The civic body has also been mulling over a hike in property tax. If introduced, the decision will affect around 30,000 households in the city. The mayor has said that the property tax would be hiked every year now onward.