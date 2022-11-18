Shimla MC to dispose of wet waste at source

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

The Shimla MC has adopted a multi-pronged approach to dispose of wet organic waste at the source itself. While the MC is trying to encourage residents to turn their wet waste into manure at home through a compost bin, the civic body has made it mandatory for the hotels generating more than 50kg wet waste per day to install compost plants to handle their wet waste.

“Only a few hotels have complied with the directions yet. Notices will be issued to the hotels not following the directions,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

The MC is also working on raising awareness among people about disposing of the wet waste at their homes.

“We have placed composting drums at Rani Jhansi Park on a trial basis to raise awareness. If all goes well, we are planning to install these drums on The Ridge as well. The composting process takes roughly a month. They just need to add a bit of composting culture to the waste to get good quality manure in a month’s time,” said Kohli.

Besides, the MC has already awarded the work for setting up a five-tonne waste-to-compost plant at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) for the treatment of wet waste. The plant is likely to start functioning in the next few months. Currently, the city generates around 80 tonne waste, out of which wet waste is around 30 tonne. The entire waste is transported to Bhariyal waste management plant, a few km away from the city.

