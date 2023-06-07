Shimla MC to float tenders for 25 parking lots on June 27

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) will float tenders on June 27 for 25 parking lots to accommodate more than 3,000 vehicles.

As per the records of the Shimla MC, there are more than 61 parking lots in the city and a majority of them have already been allotted. The announcement was made during an MC meeting on Tuesday.

Parking lots under the Smart City project will have a capacity up to 400 vehicles

Smaller parking lots will have an average capacity of 15 to 25 vehicles

The MC hopes to allot tenders for large parking lots by March 31, 2024

Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “Apart from the parking lots under the Smart City project with a capacity of 250 to 400 vehicles, the Shimla MC will float tenders for smaller parking lots with an average capacity of 15 to 25 vehicles too.”

The Mayor said that the MC had decided to allot tenders for large parking lots by March 31, 2024. “There are 40 sites under the project that will ease the problem of shortage of parking space in the city,” he added.

He said that the tenders would be floated on June 27 and if no party showed interest, it would be managed by the councillor of the ward. The SMC would collect Rs 11,328 for a vehicle per year, he added.

Ward councillors said the move would go a long way in addressing the problem of parking space in the city and help the administration in curbing the practice of parking along roads.

Among the large parking lots, three facilities will come up near the Indira Gandhi Medical Hospital and one near the Auckland Tunnel. These parking lots will have a capacity to accommodate more than 1,200 vehicles.