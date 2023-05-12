Shimla MC to get Mayor, Dy Mayor on May 15: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) would be held on May 15.

Sukhu, on his return after campaigning in Karnataka, said, “The elections will be held on May 15. A meeting of the 24 newly elected councillors will be held here on May 14 to seek their opinions.” He had met central leaders KC Venugopal and Rajeev Shukla during his stay in Delhi.

However, Sukhu refused to share any details regarding the impending Cabinet expansion, as three berths are still vacant. “I have held discussions with the senior party leadership on a number of issues. Ministers can be inducted into the Cabinet any time,” he said while refusing to give a deadline.

Speculation has been rife that the Congress top leadership has given the go ahead for filling three Cabinet berths. The names of probables have been doing the rounds, especially of those from the biggest and politically most significant district of Kangra.

The Chief Minister also chose not to respond to queries about the possibility that the Congress may get a new state president in place of Pratibha Singh.

It is being expected that the post of Deputy Mayor can go to a senior woman councillor, including Sushma Kuthiala and Simmi Nanda. Surinder Chauhan, a close associate of Sukhu and councillor from Chhota Shimla, is expected to be elected Mayor. It is after 10 years that the Congress has gained control over the prestigious SMC.

“I have no such information. However, the BJP as the principal opposition party has challenged appointments in the High Court,” he said when asked about the possibility of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries resigning in view of the court case.

Sukhu said, “During the campaign in Karnataka, I saw that people are in a mood to change the government. People are fed up with the price rise and the poor performance of the BJP government in Karnataka.”