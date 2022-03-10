Shimla MC to have 41 wards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

In the final order on the delimitation of wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation today, the district administration has confirmed that the MC will have 41 wards from onwards. The new seven wards that have been carved out of the existing 34 wards are Lower Krishna Nagar, Dhingudhar, Kasumpti-2, Brockhurst, Lower Vikas Nagar, Lower Khalini and Upper Kaithu.

The only change in the final delimitation draft in terms of new wards from the draft proposal released on February 10 is the creation Upper Kaithu ward instead of Shankli ward. Following objections from residents, which were upheld by the office of Deputy Commissioner while hearing the objections, the proposal to create Shankli ward was dropped. Instead, Upper Kaithu ward was created.

As many as four objections were filed with the Divisional Commissioners after the DC disposed of 206 objections on February 24 on the draft proposal. All these objections were, however, rejected by the Divisional Commissioner.