Shimla MC to hike property tax, move to affect 30K households

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is considering a hike in property tax. A proposal for the hike is likely to be moved in its next monthly House meeting, which is scheduled to be held in the last week of June.

As per Centre’s norms: Mayor As per the norms of the Union Government, it is mandatory for the MC to introduce hike in property tax to continue receiving funds from the Centre for various works. The norms suggest a hike of 10%, but since our collection record is fairly satisfactory, we have decided to introduce a hike of only about 4% this year. Surender Chauhan, Shimla Mayor

If implemented, the hike will burden about 30,000 households in the city which pay property tax to the civic body. SMC officials have also hinted that the property tax would be hiked every year from now.

The matter of hiking property tax was brought up during the first house meeting also, but Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha had pointed out that the SMC should first expedite the process of collecting outstanding property tax from defaulters, rather than hiking the tax. He, however, added that the matter could be taken up during the subsequent House meetings.

Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “As per the Central Government’s norms, it is mandatory for the MC to introduce hike in property tax to continue receiving funds from the Centre for various works.”

“The norms suggest a hike of 10 per cent, but since our collection record is satisfactory, we have decided to introduce a hike of about 4 per cent this year. After that there will be a hike in property tax on an annual basis,” he added.

Shimla MC officials have also decided to act tough on defaulters and process for recovery of outstanding property tax is likely to be expedited soon.