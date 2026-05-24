Shimla MC to increase water storage capacity, to construct 40 new water tanks

To ensure that the town does not face any shortage of drinking water, the Shimla MC has decided to come up with 40 water tanks. Aimed at increasing the total water storage capacity, these tanks will be constructed in all the 34 wards under the jurisdiction of the corporation.

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In this view, Surinder Chuahan, Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with the team of concerned officials, is also visiting the designated sites, where these tanks are being constructed, to take stock of the situation.

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He said the construction work of these water tanks is underway and efforts are being made to make these tanks available for the people at the earliest. Chauhan said the plan is to construct about 40 tanks across the state’s capital, out of which work has been initiated of 21 tanks.

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“These tanks will be ready within the next six months, which will further enhance the total drinking water storage capacity in Shimla, thus relieving the people from shortage of drinking water, especially during the summer and monsoon seasons” he said.

Talking about the total capacity of these tanks, Chauhan said the size of the tank will depend on the total area which is available for their construction. Water tanks having a capacity to store two million litres per day (MLD) water in wards having larger space, while tanks having total storage capacity of one MLD will be constructed where limited area will be available for the construction of water tanks” he said.

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The mayor added that the corporation has been working on to ensure 24x7 drinking water supply in the town and has recently started to lift drinking water from Sutlej earlier this year. He said the ambitious Shakroli drinking water scheme will be ready soon, through which Shimla will get additional drinking water.