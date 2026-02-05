Shimla MC to present environment-focused budget for FY 2026-27 before February 20

Putting special emphasis on environmental protection and sustainable development, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) aims to present its Budget for the financial year 2026–27 before February 20, with a focus on development that does not harm the environment.

Emphasis will be laid on increasing the green area within the jurisdiction of the town by planting more trees, preserving water supply schemes, and decreasing carbon emissions.

The budget will be presented by mayor Surinder Chauhan, who will present his third budget. Last year, the Mayor had presented a budget of Rs 188.35 crores, which focused on increasing income sources, making the town clean, green, and pollution-free, and developmental works.

This year, the corporation also plans to focus on raising awareness against drug abuse, especially chitta, amongst the youth, along with encouraging them to opt for sports and physical fitness.

For this, the corporation plans to come up with playgrounds and gyms in every ward of the town. Similarly, providing adequate parking facilities within the town has also been set as the priority in the budget.

Along with this, focus will also be on providing better healthcare services to the people at their doorsteps. Additionally, increasing the revenue sources will also be the focus of the budget.

Speaking about the budget, the Mayor said that preparations are going on in full swing, and the budget is being prepared.

"The plan is to present the budget between February 15 and 20, and the final date of presenting the budget will be announced soon," said the mayor.

He said regular meetings are also being held with the concerned officials to chalk out the budget.

"Along with this, the Corporation has also sought suggestions from Councillors as well as the people of the town, to know their preferences as well as suggestions. Valuable suggestions are being incorporated in the budget to ensure overall development of the town," said the mayor.

Citing the reasons behind presenting a climate tool budget, the Mayor said it has been witnessed over the years that the world is dealing with climate change, a challenge that is also being faced by Shimla.

“Keeping this in mind, the focus will be to push such developmental projects which will have less impact on the environment as well as the climate. It is our duty to preserve the environment as well as the scenic beauty of the town, so that tourists as well as locals can enjoy it in the weather for which Shimla is known,” he said.