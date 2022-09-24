Shimla MC to recover Rs 20 crore property tax, garbage fee

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

Shimla Municipal Corporation has around Rs 20 crore to recover in the form of property tax (annual as well as arrears) and the garbage fee.

“We raise an annual demand of Rs 17 crore through property tax. We have so far recovered Rs 12 crore and efforts are on to recover the remaining Rs 5 crore,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli. “Our property tax recovery is good, we manage to recover about 85 per cent of the demand raised annually,” said Kohli.

Nevertheless, the MC has run up an arrear of around Rs 7 crore with HRTC alone owing it Rs 4.5 crore for Inter State Bus Stand (ISBT) complex. “We have raised the demand from HRTC,” said Kohli. Besides, there are several other defaulters who have not paid up till now and efforts are being made to recover them.

“We are issuing notices to the defaulters who owe us tax above Rs 50,000. Also, we have instructed our property tax inspectors to visit the homes of major defaulters and personally hand over the tax bill to them,” said Kohli. Besides, the Commissioner said the names of these defaulters were being put up on the websites to pressurize them into paying up the tax.

Apart from this, the MC has run up arrears of around Rs 10 crore in garbage fee as well. “The collection of garbage fee went haywire in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. People avoided paying up due to several reasons during the pandemic,” said Kohli. He, however, said the MC was expecting a better paying compliance now.

“The government has given a relief of Rs 4 crore in garbage fee to commercial establishments for the lockdown periods and we have distributed relief to the eligible people. Now, we are expecting better recovery in garbage fee,” said Kohli.

