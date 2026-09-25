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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla MC to seek HC nod to cage aggressive stray dogs

Shimla MC to seek HC nod to cage aggressive stray dogs

Mayor says ferocious canines should not be released back on streets; move follows serious attack on toddler in Shankli

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:24 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Taking cognizance of the rising incidents of stray dog attacks in Shimla, the Municipal Corporation has decided to approach the Himachal Pradesh High Court seeking permission to permanently house ferocious and aggressive dogs in designated dog huts instead of releasing them back at the spots from where they were picked up.

The issue will be raised before the High Court during the hearing scheduled for October 13. Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan said the growing number of dog-bite incidents and reports of aggressive behaviour were a matter of serious concern and the corporation would seek the court’s permission to take effective measures to prevent attacks on residents.

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“We will strongly raise the issue of aggressive and ferocious dogs before the court and urge it to allow the corporation to keep such dogs permanently in dog huts,” Chauhan said.

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The Mayor said the corporation had undertaken a similar drive last year, during which aggressive dogs were caught and shifted to a dog hut at Tutikandi. The exercise, however, was discontinued following a court order after several NGOs alleged that the dogs were being killed, an allegation the corporation denied.

Under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, stray dogs cannot ordinarily be permanently relocated. Chauhan said dogs picked up by the corporation for sterilisation or other interventions had to be returned to the same location after four to five days.

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“We want an exception for dogs that are aggressive and pose a threat to human life. Such dogs should be allowed to remain in dog huts so that they do not attack people in the future,” he said.

He also appealed to animal lovers to recognise the need to protect people from attacks. “We understand the sentiments of dog lovers who feed stray dogs, but they should also understand that human life is important,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Shimla MC is planning to establish additional dog huts. Officials have been directed to identify suitable land within a week. The corporation is also preparing to launch a citywide mass sterilisation and vaccination drive for stray dogs in October.

The move comes days after a 20-month-old girl was seriously injured in a stray dog attack in the Shankli area on September 20. The incident triggered anger among local residents, who accused the corporation of failing to take concrete steps to address the growing menace. Residents said repeated incidents of dog attacks had created fear among people and made it increasingly difficult for them to move freely through markets and other public spaces.

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