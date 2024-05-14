Shimla MC to start free blood collection service for elderly

Shimla, May 13
The Shimla Municipal Corporation will soon start a home blood sample collection service for various tests for senior citizens living in the state’s capital.
The corporation is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Helpage India, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), in this regard.
At present, senior citizens have to visit government and private labs for health checkup and to give test samples like other patients. Many private labs send their employees to collect samples at home, but a fee is charged for this.
The announcement regarding this service was also made by the Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surender Chauhan during the budget session held in the month of February.
He had said this service would be provided to the senior citizens soon. He added that the corporation will also be organising health check-up camps across the town for the senior citizens.
