 Shimla MC to start pruning, removing dry & dead trees

  • Himachal
  Shimla MC to start pruning, removing dry & dead trees

Shimla MC to start pruning, removing dry & dead trees

Civic body seeks govt’s approval to axe nearly 200 trees

Shimla MC to start pruning, removing dry & dead trees


Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 28

Axing and lopping of more than 300 trees will begin in the capital city soon. After getting nod from the Tree Committee, the Shimla MC has written to the state government to give final approval for the same.

Councillors for axing of dangerous trees too

  • Following large-scale uprooting of trees in rain-induced disaster during monsoon, the government had imposed complete ban on axing/lopping of trees in the city
  • Now that the corporation has decided to remove dry trees and carry out lopping of trees, the councillors are still not satisfied with the move
  • They are demanding that axing of dangerous trees should also start so that residents are not forced to live in the fear of loss to life or property

The lopping of trees posing risk to houses and those covering streetlights would be started soon under the supervision of Forest Department officials. The dry trees would also be axed and fallen trees that have been lying unattended in different wards of the city would also be removed by the MC. Notably, after rain-induced disaster, when several trees were uprooted, citing environmental concerns, the state government had imposed a complete ban on the axing or lopping of trees in the city.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan said: “We have sought state government’s approval for removal of close to 200 dry trees and lopping of around 100 trees in the city. After getting the approval, the work would be carried out. We will also meet Chief Minister in this regard soon. There is however, no action would be taken regarding axing of full-grown trees which residents claim are dangerous. That’s again lengthy process and will be taken up later.”

The matter of loping of trees has been raised by councillors in almost every House meeting. At the recent meeting also, the concillors rued that even as assurances were given regarding lopping of trees during previous meetings, but nothing materialised at the ground-level.

The Mayor assured the councillors that he has taken up the matter with the state government and hopeful that after getting the due approval, the work would start soon.

During rain disaster, when MC and forest department were getting “dangerous” trees removed in different parts of the city, some residents in garb of danger have started axing full-grown deodar trees on their own thereby promoting the state government to impose a blanket ban on axing of trees.

Now that the corporation has decided to remove dry trees and carry out lopping of trees, the councillors of different wards are still not satisfied with the move who demanded that axing of dangerous trees must also be started so that residents do not continue to live in the fear of loss to life or property.

#Shimla


