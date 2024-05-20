Shimla MC to take up cases of illegal constructions after elections

Shimla, May 19
The Shimla Municipal Corporation is set to take action against the unauthorised buildings after the conclusion of the June 1 Lok Sabha polls and Legislative Assembly byelections in the state.
Around 1,400 cases of unauthorised buildings across the town are pending with the MC, which will be heard in the Municipal Commissioner’s court.
Earlier, such cases were taken up by in the Commissioner’s court every Saturday. However, the practice had been stopped for the past one month in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as nearly 80 per cent of the Municipal Corporation staff were on election-related duties.
The Municipal Commissioner, Shimla Municipal Corporation, said the Corporation was taking a strong cognizance of unauthorised constructions in the town.
Earlier this year, the Municicipal Corporation had conducted a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of the town to identify illegal and unauthorised constructions across the state capital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple
SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...
Here, men tell women who to vote for
Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...