Shimla MC to take up cases of illegal constructions after elections

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

The Shimla Municipal Corporation is set to take action against the unauthorised buildings after the conclusion of the June 1 Lok Sabha polls and Legislative Assembly byelections in the state.

Around 1,400 cases of unauthorised buildings across the town are pending with the MC, which will be heard in the Municipal Commissioner’s court.

Earlier, such cases were taken up by in the Commissioner’s court every Saturday. However, the practice had been stopped for the past one month in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as nearly 80 per cent of the Municipal Corporation staff were on election-related duties.

The Municipal Commissioner, Shimla Municipal Corporation, said the Corporation was taking a strong cognizance of unauthorised constructions in the town.

Earlier this year, the Municicipal Corporation had conducted a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of the town to identify illegal and unauthorised constructions across the state capital.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Shimla