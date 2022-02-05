Shimla Municipal Corporation wards likely to increase to 41

Act amended, seven more wards in the offing

The Shimla Municipal Corporation is likely to an additional seven wards ahead of the upcoming elections.

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 4

The Shimla Municipal Corporation is likely to an additional seven wards ahead of the upcoming elections. The government has amended the Municipal Corporation Act through an ordinance, paving the way for increasing the number of wards to 41, instead of 37, from the current 34 wards. Sources said the existing wards of Vikasnagar, Krishna Nagar and Khalini are the frontrunners to be divided into the two.

Interestingly, back in 2017, ahead of the last MC elections, the number of wards was just 25! In just five years, the Shimla Municipal Corporation is likely to see the addition of 16 new wards. The Congress government had increased the number from 25 to 34 ahead of the last MC elections in 2017.

“These are purely political decisions taken for the possible electoral benefits. It has nothing to do with the welfare of the people,” said Sanjay Chauhan. “Politically, the BJP is in bad shape. They are desperate to not lose the Shimla MC after the huge setback in the recent byelections. They will look to break the wards where they are strong into two for better results in the upcoming elections,” said Chauhan.

AAP, too, is against increasing the number of wards. “How is this going to help people? The decision is only going to put an additional financial burden on the already cash-strapped MC,” said AAP spokesperson SS Zogta.

“Several merged areas haven’t been given the required facilities, and the government is planning to increase the number of wards. Political consideration is the sole reason behind the move,” said Zogta.

Meanwhile, Chauhan said the city needs more MC employees, not more wards. “There was a time when each ward had 20-25 Road and Building staff in each ward. Now, there are just one or two employees per ward. The situation is more or less the same with regard to health workers. The MC stopped recruiting people long back and vacancies are running into hundreds,” said the former Mayor. “And why make the amendment through the ordinance. Why wasn’t this discussed in the Assembly?” he asked.

Meanwhile, BJP councillors feel smaller wards would be more conducive for development works. “A councillor can take up development works in a better way in smaller wards,” said BJP councillor Rakesh Sharma.

#Shimla #shimla municipal corporation

