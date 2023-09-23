Shimla MC withholds staff salaries for not meeting collection targets

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 22

Toughening its stance for recovery of outstanding dues of property tax and garbage fee, Shimla MC has started withholding salaries of the employees and officials not meeting the monthly collection targets. Senior corporation officials have taken the decision after employees and officials responsible were faltering in recovery of taxes.

Improvement in collections We have withheld salaries of employees who could not show improvement in collections of outstanding dues of garbage fee from defaulters. But now that there is significant improvement in collections, we have released their salaries. Municipal Commissioner, SMC

As per officials of the Shimla MC, salaries of more than 50 employees, who were responsible for collection of outstanding garbage fee from defaulters, were withheld last month following which the collections of outstanding dues of garbage fee improved and salaries were released this month. The MC has set a collection target of up to 80 per cent of total pending amount on monthly basis failing which it has decided to adopt harsher measures.

It has been observed that the collection of outstanding taxes has been getting delayed continuously. The idea is to improve collections of outstanding dues as the corporation is already grappling with paucity of funds and if collections won’t improve developmental and welfare works in the city will get affected adversely, said an MC official. As per MC records, there are still outstanding dues of approximately Rs 7 crores of property tax and around Rs 50 lakhs of garbage fee in the city.

Bhupender Attri, Municipal Commissioner, Shimla MC, said, “We had withheld salaries of employees who could not show improvement in collection of outstanding dues of garbage fee from defaulters. But now that there is significant improvement in collections, we have released their salaries.

“For property tax there are a few major defaulters who have outstanding dues running in crores so we have already initiated the process to make recoveries. In future, if collections of outstanding dues do not improve, salaries of employees can be withheld again.”

