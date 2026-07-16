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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla: Missing siblings rescued from Rajasthan after 4-day search

Shimla: Missing siblings rescued from Rajasthan after 4-day search

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:41 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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After a four-day search, the Shimla police successfully rescued the two minor siblings from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar and are safely bringing them back home, police said on Thursday.

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According to police, on July 12, they received a complaint from Uma Devi, who alleged that her two kids had earlier left the house but hadn’t returned back to home.

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Taking prompt action, a case under section 137 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 was registered by the police and an investigation was initiated.

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Several teams were constituted to trace the missing kids, which were deployed across the state as well as in Punjab and Rajasthan. Based on technical analysis and human sources, the police team successfully traced both minor children.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the report.

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