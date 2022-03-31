Shimla: MLA booked for raising slogans during yatra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

The Shimla police have registered a case of unlawful assembly and disobedience against Congress and NSUI leaders under the IPC for raising slogans on The Mall Road and The Ridge during the Tiranga Yatra here yesterday.

Those named in the FIR included Congress MLA from Shimla (rural) Vikramaditya Singh, NSUI state president Chhatar Singh Thakur, former Youth Congress president Yadupati Thakur and other Congress and NSUI leaders like Rahul Mehra, Virendra Banshu, Amit Thakur, Rahul Chauhan, Dinesh Chopra, Deepak Khurana.

A large number of workers led by Vikramaditya took out a Tiranga Yatra to protest against the “anti- national forces” on The Ridge yesterday and shouted slogans.—