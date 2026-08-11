Shimla: MoU signed with ITBP for supply of Pahadi sheep, goat meat

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here on Tuesday between the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Kinnaur District Cooperative Marketing and Consumer Federation Ltd. (KINFED) for the local procurement and supply of quality Pahadi sheep and goat meat to ITBP personnel.

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The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Initially, the cooperative sector is expected to meet around 10 per cent of the ITBP’s total meat requirement, creating an estimated annual economic opportunity of approximately Rs 90 lakh for the local cooperative ecosystem. With the potential to progressively meet the entire requirement through the cooperative sector, the annual economic value of the initiative could increase to around Rs 9 crore.

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Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the initiative marked an important step towards strengthening the welfare of ITBP personnel while creating sustainable economic linkages with communities residing in the border areas.

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“The MoU would ensure regular availability of safe, quality and hygienically processed sheep and goat meat for ITBP personnel deployed in remote and border areas. At the same time, it would provide a dependable institutional market for local livestock producers through the cooperative sector,” he said.

Sukhu said the initiative would give a boost to economic activity and strengthen livelihoods in border villages, besides further strengthening the bond between the ITBP and communities living along the border.

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The MoU has been envisaged as a broader platform for local procurement and would progressively be expanded, in a phased manner, to include locally produced items such as eggs, poultry, fresh vegetables, trout and other suitable local produce.

Inspector General, Northern Frontier, ITBP, Manu Maharaaj said the ITBP remained committed to the welfare of its personnel and to building a strong and enduring partnership with the communities that form an integral part of the country’s northern border landscape.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, DIG Shimla ITBP Ravi and office-bearers of KINFED were also present on the occasion.