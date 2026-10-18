13th edition of MTB Shimla 2026 to attract 100 riders

The 13th edition of MTB Shimla 2026, one of the country’s prominent mountain biking events, will be held from October 23 to 25, bringing together nearly 100 cyclists from 20 states. The participants will include national champions, elite riders, emerging young talent and cycling teams.

The event is being organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), with the support of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department, the state police and the Forest Department. The three-day event will feature a challenging 130-km Himalayan course, with an elevation gain of around 3,800 metres, scenic forest trails and technically demanding descents. Prizes worth Rs 8 lakh will be awarded, including Rs 6 lakh in cash and Rs 2 lakh in kind.

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The event will begin at 3 pm on October 23 with a ceremonial flag-off from the historic Ridge in Shimla. This will be followed by a heritage ride passing through Chaura Maidan, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Summerhill and other prominent landmarks.

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The competitive races on October 24 and 25 will take riders through the picturesque forests of the Shimla Water Catchment Wildlife Sanctuary and the challenging mountain trails of Kufri, Mashobra, Chharabra, Koti and Fagu.

With gruelling climbs, rugged terrain and thrilling descents, the challenge will test the physical endurance, technical skills and determination of the country’s finest mountain bikers. The competition will culminate in the award of the coveted King of the Himalayas title. The event will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony on October 25.

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Highlighting the role of mountain biking in the state’s tourism development, Sandeep Kumar, Secretary, Tourism, said the sport had immense potential to establish Himachal Pradesh as a world-class adventure tourism destination.

“Events like MTB Shimla not only showcase the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayas but also promote sustainable tourism, healthy lifestyles and opportunities for local communities. We aspire to put Himachal Pradesh firmly on the global cycling tourism map,” he said.

HASTPA president Mohit Sood said MTB Shimla was more than an endurance challenge. “It is a celebration of courage, perseverance and the extraordinary spirit of the Himalayas,” he said.