Shimla Municipal Corporation decision to auction 71 shops anti-poor, says CPM

Shimla, January 29

The CPM has termed as anti-poor the decision of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) to auction 71 shops that are left after allotment to street vendors. It has demanded that all shops at the Ajivika Bhawan be allotted to street vendors. It has threatened to launch an agitation if the MC did not withdraw the decision.

‘Intervene or face stir’ If the government doesn’t intervene, the CPM will launch an agitation against this anti-poor decision. Sanjay Chauhan, former mayor

Former Mayor and CPM leader Sanjay Chauhan said today that the MC had planned to construct the Ajivika Bhawan in 2015 to rehabilitate the urban poor, who earned their livelihood through street vending. “The project was passed in the MC House. The Central Government gave Rs 2.5 crore and the state government Rs 50 lakh for the project. The construction of the bhawan started in 2016 and was to be completed in 2017,” said Chauhan.

He alleged that the project was put on the back burner when the BJP was elected to rule the MC in 2017. “And when after much delay the complex is almost ready, the MC has circumvented the decided norms to auction 71 shops. This is an assault on the rights of the urban poor,” said Chauhan. “Also, the MC’s plan to use the parking at the complex for commercial purpose is against its own rules,” he said. —

