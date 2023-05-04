Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Early lead for Congress

Chandigarh, May 4
Counting of votes for the 34 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, elections to which were held on Tuesday, started with postal votes at 10 am.
The civic body's five-year term ended in June 2022 but the elections were delayed by 11 months.
The elections are crucial for both the Congress and the BJP.
The Shimla Municipal Corporation constitutes areas of three assembly segments -- Shimla (Urban), Shimla (Rural) and Kusumpti. All three segments are currently represented by Congress MLAs, two of whom are ministers in Sukhu's cabinet.
In the 2017 elections, the BJP wrested the civic body from the Congress for the first time in 32 years, winning 17 wards. The Congress won 12 wards, the CPI(M) from one and Independents from four.
Meena Chauhan of BJP wins from ward no 1 Bhrari , Cong candidate Jitender Chaudhary loses by 386 votes.
Meena Chauhan of BJP wins from ward no 1 Bhrari, Cong candidate Jitender Chaudhary loses by 386 votes.
The Shimla Municipal Corporation election counting begins at chotta Shimla.
Both the BJP and Congress have fielded candidates from all 34 wards, AAP and CPI(M) candidates are contesting from 21 and four seats.
Of the 34 wards in the civic body's jurisdiction, 50 per cent are reserved for women. Six wards are reserved for Scheduled Castes, including three for women. The remaining 14 wards are unreserved.
The BJP is banking on the performance of the outgoing Shimla Municipal Corporation board, which it governed from 2017 to 2022. It is touting the initiatives taken by the corporation under the Smart City project and has promised, among others, 40,000 litres of free water to every household a month and a 'One Nigam, One Tax' policy.
The Congress is upbeat about its chances after victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in December and is banking on its performance over the past five months to get over the line. The Congress has promised to introduce policies for the regularisation of multi-storey buildings and a uniform tax regime for both old and merged areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army deployed, 4,000 people shifted, internet cut, curfew imposed
The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarit...
Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today
Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress
Additional contribution of 1.16 per cent for higher pension to be drawn from employers' payout
It is said in a labour ministry statement