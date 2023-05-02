Shimla Municipal Corporation election: Voters come to poll braving rain, cold

Chandigarh, May 2
Voters braved rain and cold weather as they came to vote for Municipal Corporation elections in Shimla on Tuesday.
The polling began at 8 am and will end at 4 pm. Results are on Thursday. The Shimla Municipal Corporation is one of the India's oldest civic bodies and it has 34 wards.
In the high-stake contest between the ruling Congress and the BJP, 102 candidates are in the fray.
A total of 93,920 voters, comprising 44,161 women, will exercise their franchise. Half of the wards have been reserved for the women.
The BJP has fielded women candidates from 23 wards, while the Congress from 18. The AAP and CPI(M) have fielded candidates from 21 and four seats.
