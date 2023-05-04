Shimla Municipal Corporation poll: Counting begins at 10 am

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The counting of votes for the Shimla Municipal Corporation will start at 10 am tomorrow. The arrangements for the counting were completed by Wednesday evening. The counting will be done at Government Senior Secondary School, Chotta Shimla.

Ahead of the counting, both parties are hopeful of securing a victory. HPCC president Pratibha Singh said that the Congress would secure a three-fourth majority. She said that the BJP was making baseless allegations, as it knew it was staring at a big defeat.

An individual from Panthaghati ward has alleged that the name of his entire family was missing from the voters’ list. “I have 12 voters in my family but the names of all of them were missing from the voters’ list,” said Mansoor Alam. “We had cast our vote in the polling booth of the Panthaghati ward for the last Assembly and the Lok Sabha poll but our names were not there for the MC elections,” he said. He added that he would lodge a complaint with the authorities concerned.