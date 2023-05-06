Shimla Municipal Corporation poll defeat 3rd setback for BJP

Tribune News Service

The defeat in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections is a setback for the BJP but the poll outcome has consolidated the position of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Congress.

The Congress’ three victories were achieved when former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was no more

The three back-to-back electoral defeats in Himachal can prompt the BJP to go in for major organisational changes to rejuvenate demoralised party workers before the Lok Sabha elections next year. It is with this objective that the BJP has appointed Rajeev Bindal as the state party president.

Upbeat after the SMC poll victory, the Congress under Sukhu’s leadership is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, which is dependent on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to gain favourable results, will require some serious thinking to woo voters in its favour in the parliamentary elections.

Sukhu was the chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for the 2022 Assembly elections but it is the SMC poll victory that gave credence to his leadership ability and validated his government’s five-month rule.

Sukhu has been focusing on resource mobilisation in view of the financial crisis in the state. He has taken up issues of Himachal’s legitimate rights with the Central Government and assured people of fulfilling all promises.

It was a hat-trick of victories for the Congress in the SMC elections. It had won byelections to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies in 2021 and then the Vidhan Sabha elections in November last year. The BJP was hoping to again form government in the state.

The Congress’ three victories assume significance as these were achieved after the death of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who had dominated the state politics for more than three decades.