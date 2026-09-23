Shimla Nagrik Sabha demands permanent fix to stray menace

Enraged over the recent attack by stray dogs on a 20-month-old girl in the Shankli area of the city, the Shimla Nagrik Sabha on Tuesday asked the Shimla Municipal Corporation to find a permanent solution to the stray animal menace. The citizens’ forum urged the MC to constitute a joint high-level committee with the Forest Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the District Administration to address the issue.

They also demanded that the corporation bear all medical expenses of the injured girl, besides Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family. The demands were raised during a protest held by the Nagrik Sabha in Shimla.

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The residents also demanded that the corporation hold special animal birth control (ABC) and rabies vaccination camps and set up designated feeding points for dogs.

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Jagmohan Thakur, president, Shimla Nagrik Sabha, said stray dog and monkey menace is posing a serious threat to the locals as well as tourists. “Incidents of dog attacks on children, women, and senior citizens are being reported almost every day. Even students are facing problems while going to schools. Similar issues are being faced by people at hospitals, anganwadi centres, on pedestrian paths and roads,” he added.

Thakur said that the corporation should take immediate action to address public safety issues.

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After the protest, a delegation of the sabha met with the Chief Health Officer (CHO) and the Municipal Commissioner and submitted a memorandum of their demands. The officials assured them of appropriate action on the issues raised by them. Jagmohan Thakur warned of a massive protest against the corporation if no concrete steps are taken to address their demands within seven days.