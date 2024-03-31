Shimla Nagrik Sabha urges govt to withdraw power tariff decision

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha here today opposed the hike in power tariff and the decision to end subsidy to buildings without NOC and also to those whose maps had not been passed by authorities concerned.

The Sabha has urged the state government and the Electricity Regulatory Commission to withdraw the decision. Shimla Nagrik Sabha convener Sanjay Chauhan and co-convener Vijendra Mehra, in a release, said in March 2022, the government had categorised buildings without NOC in the same consumer category as those with NOC, which included merged areas of municipal corporations. “Thousands of buildings were constructed without NOC, especially in poor neighborhoods of Shimla, where people built homes through hard work without receiving any assistance promised by the government,” Chauhan said.

“The decision to withdraw the subsidy from these buildings and free 125 units of electricity is unjust and anti-people,” he said.

They urged the government to implement its March 2022 decision and retain the previous slab for domestic consumers from April 1, 2024.

They said only identification and property ownership documents should determine a domestic consumer’s status, as decided by the government in March 2022.

“Creating two slabs for domestic consumers is unjustifiable and the Electricity Regulatory Commission should revoke the decision immediately,” they added.The Sabha also warned the government a protest against the decision as well as other issues in Shimla on April 1 if the decision was not revoked.

