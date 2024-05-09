Shimla: Over 1,000 building owners yet to deposit property tax

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 8

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has started issuing notices even as more than 1,000 building owners are yet to pay their property tax. The tax is one of the main source of income for the corporation.

As per the rules, the corporation sends three notices to the defaulters. If they don’t pay deposit the property tax after three notices, the Municipal Corporation orders to cut off the water and electricity supply of the defaulters.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Neeraj Mohan said the notices were being issued to the property tax defaulters after which many building owners have reached the corporation’s office to deposit their pending dues in the past one month.

He said for the convenience of the people, the corporation was also offering them to pay their property tax in installments. There are 31,683 building owners in the town from who the corporation collects the property tax. Normally, the process of issuing tax bills starts from April. However, this time, the building owners have time to pay the property tax till July 15. This has been done as most of staff of the Municipal Corporation have been assigned duties for the Lok Sabha elections and Legislative Assembly bypolls.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri had said as the corporation staff were involved in the poll duty, the process of issuing the property tax bills had been slowed down. The corporation had decided to extend the last date of depositing the property tax till July 15.

The corporation is also offering a flat discount of 10 per cent to those who will deposit their property tax before July 15.

MC offers 10% discount

If a building owner fails to deposit property tax after 3 notices, water and power supply is cut

Many owners have reached the corporation office to deposit dues in after receiving notices

The corporation offers 10 per cent discount for those depositing property tax before July 15

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla