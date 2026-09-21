DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla PGs, coaching centres to come under CCTV watch

Shimla PGs, coaching centres to come under CCTV watch

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement
To curb the rising drug menace in the BCS area of Shimla, the district administration has made it mandatory for all paying guest accommodations in the area to install CCTV cameras.

The administration has also directed all coaching institutes to install cameras in front of their main gates for effective surveillance. The police have been asked to ensure regular and effective patrolling in the area on a 24x7 basis.

Advertisement

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Nasha Nivaran Committee held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sanjeev Gupta, Tehsildar, Shimla (Rural). The meeting was attended by the ward councillor and other prominent members of the ward.

Advertisement

Detailed deliberations were held on the increasing incidence of drug addiction in the BCS area, which has been identified as a red zone for drug addiction.

During the meeting, it was also informed that a standard operating procedure (SOP) would be issued to all coaching institutes operating in the BCS area.

Advertisement

The committee appealed to parents to extend full cooperation and urged the police to work towards making the area drug-free and securing the future of the youth.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts