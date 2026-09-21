Shimla PGs, coaching centres to come under CCTV watch

The administration has also directed all coaching institutes to install cameras in front of their main gates for effective surveillance. The police have been asked to ensure regular and effective patrolling in the area on a 24x7 basis.

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The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Nasha Nivaran Committee held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sanjeev Gupta, Tehsildar, Shimla (Rural). The meeting was attended by the ward councillor and other prominent members of the ward.

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Detailed deliberations were held on the increasing incidence of drug addiction in the BCS area, which has been identified as a red zone for drug addiction.

During the meeting, it was also informed that a standard operating procedure (SOP) would be issued to all coaching institutes operating in the BCS area.

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The committee appealed to parents to extend full cooperation and urged the police to work towards making the area drug-free and securing the future of the youth.